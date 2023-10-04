House speakership could be won by Republican not being discussed: Byron York

The Washington Examiner's Byron York discussed how a Republican member of Congress not being eyed for House speaker could win out if the GOP vote gets divided between two established candidates.
York discussed the likely successors to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Fox News's America Reports after Tuesday's historic vote to oust the California Republican from the speakership. He mentioned House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who have already announced their candidacies.
"On the other hand, Jim Jordan has also announced. He’s a powerful figure in the House. As a former champion wrestler, he is aggressive. I’m not sure I would want to run against Jim Jordan at anything," he added. headtopics.com
York also said that there could be a scenario in which two candidates divide the Republican conference and a name not being discussed for House speaker emerges as a consensus pick. "So, you could have a situation where there’s a bunch of other names. I think we put 13 pictures on the screen just a moment ago. There's a bunch of other names here. You could have [a] situation where two candidates go at each other and split the vote, and it ends up with everybody says, 'Well, we can’t give it to Scalise. We can't give it to Jordan.
