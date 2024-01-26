House Speaker Says Senate Immigration and Ukraine Funding Deal is Dead on Arrival in the House

House Speaker Mike Johnson told his House colleagues in a letter on Friday morning that the Senate immigration and Ukraine funding deal is “dead on arrival” in the House if the Senate passes it. The letter, sent to House Republicans on Friday morning and obtained by Breitbart News, makes clear that the Speaker will not consider the Senate plan as written under any circumstances.

“I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the supplemental and the border, since the Senate appears unable to reach any agreement,” Johnson wrote. “If rumors about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway. Nine months have now passed since we sent our Secure the Border Act (HR 2) to the Senate. As we have explained repeatedly, that bill contains the core legislative reforms that are necessary to actually compel the Biden administration to resolve the border catastroph





BreitbartNews » / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia Fires North Korean Missiles into Ukraine, White House SaysRussia has begun firing ballistic missiles provided by North Korea into Ukraine, the latest sign of cooperation between two of Washington’s archnemeses, the White House said Thursday.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Senate GOP's Border Deal Encourages Illegal Migration, Says Immigration Accountability ProjectThe Immigration Accountability Project criticizes the Senate GOP leadership's draft border deal with the White House, stating that it would reward illegal migration and lead to more foreign graduates taking jobs from American graduates. The project's president, Chris Chmielenski, argues that the deal essentially allows the Biden administration to continue the catch and release policy, grant work permits, and parole to individuals entering through ports of entry. Chmielenski also accuses the Republicans of being outmaneuvered by the Democrats.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Bernie Sanders' Bid to Probe Israel's Actions in Gaza Rejected by SenateBernie Sanders' attempt to investigate Israel's actions in Gaza has been rejected by the Senate. The proposal aimed to require the State Department to produce a report on whether the Israeli war effort in Gaza is violating human rights and international agreements.

Source: CBSDenver - 🏆 612. / 51 Read more »

House Republicans threaten government shutdown over immigration law changesFar-right Republicans in the House are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict new changes to immigration law, imperiling crucial government services — and U.S. aid to Ukraine — over a long-fraught issue that could be critical in this year’s elections.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Mission to the Problem HouseA month later, on a warm evening in the San Fernando Valley, I joined Raff on a mission to the problem house. With us was Orly Kroh, a good friend of Raff’s for more than forty years, who is also a trapper.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Young Mom Demands Apology After Police Raid House with Medically Challenged Toddler InsideA young mom in Elyria is demanding an apology after police raided a house with her medically challenged toddler inside. The mom believes that the flash bangs set off by the police caused irritations in her son's lungs and on his skin. Law Office of Jason B. Going 1803 N Belt W Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 408-1290 Going Law Firm IDSeal.net 2661 N Illinois St Suite 353A Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 312-7605 Identity Theft Protection

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »