House Speaker Reschedules Senate Impeachment Trial for Biden's Border Security Chief

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-FL) is rescheduling the Senate ’s impeachment trial for President Joe Biden ’s pro-migration border security chief , Alejandro Mayorkas . Johnson planned to initiate the Senate trial by delivering the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. But that timing would allow the Democrats to quickly dismiss the charges as they leave town on a recess scheduled to start that day and run until Monday.

on Monday, likely allowing more media coverage of the Democrats’ push to dismiss the impeachment process before it gets significant media coverage. “I’m very grateful to Speaker Johnson for his willingness to delay this,” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who is championing the Mayorkas impeachment in the Senate. Multiple GOP Senators — including Lee, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) — are trying to force media coverage of the legal charges, which show that Mayorkas has repeatedly broken the immigration laws set by Congress. The Biden White House and Senate Democrats know that the suffering at the southern border is indefensible. Chuck Schumer doesn’t want to hold the Mayorkas impeachment trial because it will show how bad the crisis truly is.The Senate’s calendar is set by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is insisting that Mayorkas was improperly impeached over “policy differences.” News reports say that Schumer wants a quick vote to table the articles of impeachment, and so ignore the judgment of the House of Representative

House Speaker Senate Impeachment Trial President Joe Biden Border Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Democrats Recess Media Coverage GOP Senators Immigration Laws Congress Biden White House Suffering Southern Border Chuck Schumer Policy Differences Judgment House Of Representatives

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to send Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment to the SenateHouse Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday indicated he will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

House Speaker Johnson to send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate in AprilHouse Speaker Mike Johnson will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month. The Republican speaker said Thursday he would send the two articles on April 10.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »