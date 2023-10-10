House speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise to address House Republicans today

House Republicans met last night to discuss possible rule changes meant to prevent a repeat of the January process that required 15 rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy speaker.

Democrats will also meet today and are expected to unanimously back Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — a formality since the Democrats lack the votes to pick the speaker. Both Scalise and Jordan have been holding meetings with Congress members, various GOP factions and state delegations as they work to shore up support for speaker.McHenry was spotted in an unusual area as he left the building — a staircase by the speaker’s lobby where video is restricted that differs from the route that McCarthy would take.

McHenry also commented on the casualties of the Israel-Hamas war: “They are in my prayers, and if we need to act as a government we will.”Interim Speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., opened the floor for a pro forma session of the House. He quickly adjourned. headtopics.com

A GOP candidate will need to win a simple majority of the House to be elected speaker — at least 217 of the 221 Republicans (no Democrats are expected to join Republicans and there are currently two empty seats in the House).

