House speaker race endorsement live tracker: Who has backed who so far?

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as speaker by all the Democrats and eight hard-line conservative members of Congress, it set off a hotly contested race for who will succeed him as the next speaker of the House.
The two candidates who have announced are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH). Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) has not announced yet but has said he is interested in running. Scalise and Jordan have been racking up endorsements from their colleagues. Former President Donald Trump has also received a couple of endorsements as well.
Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...