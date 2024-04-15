House Speaker Proposes Separate Bills for Wartime Aid to Israel and Ukraine

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday unveiled a proposal for sending wartime aid to Israel and Ukraine as he seeks to fend off a right-wing revolt that could put his leadership in peril. The Louisiana Republican said he plans to put four separate bills on the floor, separating aid for Israel with assistance for Ukraine , which has faced fierce pushback among some members of his conference.

Johnson has resisted pressure from defense hawks in both parties to bring up a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that passed the Senate in February with bipartisan support. Johnson has struggled to find a path forward amid fractures among Republicans and Democrats over emergency assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

