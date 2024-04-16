House Speaker Plans Vote on Funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he plans to bring a vote on four individual bills to fund Israel , Ukraine and Taiwan .

Johnson is also balancing pressure from hard-line Republicans who have threatened to oust him from his post if he does not act on their demands.Johnson held a Monday evening conference with House Republicans to lay out the four bills: one to fund Israel, another for Ukraine, another for Taiwan and a fourth that would wrap several foreign policy proposals into one.

In the days since Iran's strike, Johnson has faced a renewed push to end the monthslong stalemate on the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which theOn Sunday, President Joe Biden spoke with Johnson, as well as Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

On Monday, Greene was dissatisfied with Johnson's four-bill foreign aid plan but said that she had not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with the motion to vacate.

