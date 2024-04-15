House Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Plan to Address Ukraine Aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a threat from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to oust him over Ukraine aid. After months of inaction, House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled on Monday evening an outline of his plan to address the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East , defying Republicans who threatened to oust him from the speakership if he moved forward with funding for Ukraine.

Johnson plans to put four different bills on the floor, essentially decoupling aid for Israel — which faced a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran over the weekend in retaliation for a deadly airstrike on its consulate in Syria — from help for Ukraine, which is more controversial inside his conference. The speaker will then advance separate votes for aid to Taiwan and a measure to satisfy Republican foreign policy demands, including the seizure of Russian assets.

Because Johnson intends to advance a bill on Ukraine, it could trigger a vote by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to oust him. Greene is threatening to do so if the speaker allows any vote on Ukraine aid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson Ukraine Aid Republicans Conflicts Middle East Funding Plan Israel Taiwan National Security Hawks

