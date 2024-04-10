House Speaker Mike Johnson to Discuss Election Integrity with Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to travel to Mar-a-Lago to discuss 'election integrity' with former President Donald Trump . The press conference will focus on the importance of free and fair elections.

Johnson is facing threats to his job from his right flank and scrutiny over his handling of issues in a narrow Republican majority.

