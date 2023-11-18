House Speaker Mike Johnson Struggles to Unite House Republican Majority

As House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to unite the House Republican majority, he is facing the same divisions that his predecessor Kevin McCarthy was unable to handle. This is disrupting the GOP agenda and raising questions about leadership. Republicans have failed to pass necessary legislation and some bills have been withdrawn due to disagreements within the party.





House speaker vote live updates: House in session for Rep. Mike Johnson's speaker vote. The House is set to vote Wednesday for a speaker candidate -- the fourth nominee this month. This time it's Rep. Mike Johnson, a hard-liner who won his party's nomination Tuesday night.

House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson wins election as next speaker of the House. Rep. Mike Johnson​ of Louisiana won the election with unanimous Republican support, ending three weeks of chaos.

House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson elected speaker of the House with unanimous GOP support. 'The people's House is back in business,' newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson told colleagues before being sworn in.

Why House Republicans favored Mike Johnson for House speaker

How Did Rep. Mike Johnson Unite House Republicans to Become House Speaker?

Mike Johnson, new House speaker, meets Biden at White House. Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson met Thursday with President Biden at the White House to discuss the administration's emergency request for additional foreign aid.

