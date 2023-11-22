House Speaker Mike Johnson Meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

House Speaker Mike Johnson gathered with Donald Trump for the first time since taking the gavel as the two attended an event at Mar-a-Lago held by Florida Rep. Gus Bilirakis. Johnson publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 presidential bid last week. On Monday evening, the former president and Johnson attended Bilirakis' fundraiser at Trump's Palm Beach club.





