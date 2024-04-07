House Speaker Mike Johnson manages demoralized GOP conference as members leave

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is managing an increasingly demoralized GOP conference as 21 of his members head for the exits. The Wisconsin Republican had announced he was going to leave Congress , one of 21 Republicans who have said they are headed for the exits this year. But three Republicans who had previously announced their intention to leave had reconsidered and were now going to stay. Scalise (R-La.

) wanted to emphasize that momentum to Gallagher, hoping the young rising star might reconsider. “I said, ‘You know, it’s not too late for you.’ We joked about that,” Scalise recalled in an interview. “I’m not going to give up working on him.” The tumultuous year in a slim-majority hasn’t necessarily pushed departing Republicans to seek higher office or pursue other opportunities away from Capitol Hill. But it reaffirmed to most that they made the right call to leave, acknowledging the House has become more partisan and thus, it’s a predicament of their own making. They acknowledge that overcoming their legislative impasse relies on not just keeping control of the House in November, but growing their ranks significantly to neutralize the handful of hard-liners who wield influence by taking advantage of the narrow margins. But many also continue to say privately what few have acknowledged publicly: Republicans believe they are likely to lose the majority

