House Speaker Mike Johnson Blames Mass Shootings on “the Human Heart,” in Case You Were Thinking the GOP Might Actually Do Something About Guns

In an interview with Sean Hannity that aired on Thursday night, Johnson was asked by the Fox News host what his “answer” to “the left” demanding Congress do something about the epidemic of mass shootings in this country, following the tragedy that occurred this week in Maine. His answer? That mass shootings have nothing to do with guns. “At the end of the day,” Johnson insisted, “the problem is the human heart, it’s not guns, it’s not the weapons.

I believe we have to address the root problems of these things, and mental health, obviously, as in this case, is a big issue, and we’ve got to seriously address that.” Republicans, of course, have a long history of blaming literally anything but guns for gun violence—a list that includes but is not limited to abortion, women in the workplace, vaccines, and zombies. (Johnson himself has blamed abortion and the teaching of evolution on mass shootings.

