Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be House speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
The race was triggered when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and wonTalking to reporters after the GOP conference meeting, Rep. Thomas Massie said that Scalise does not have the votes to be elected House speaker and that the party should"resolve that before we go" for a vote.
"It’s hard to envision that he will be a change agent. I think the country recognizes the Congress needs to be changed,” he said.congratulating Scalise on winning the internal GOP vote for speaker. Hern was briefly a candidate for speaker but withdrew from consideration. headtopics.com
He said the resolution will be co-sponsored by fellow New York House Republicans Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.The Trump campaign has confirmed to NBC News that Gaetz is no longer expected to appear at an event featuring the former president tonight. Gaetz was scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach event before the speakership vote was scheduled.
"We've got a very bipartisan bill. The McCall-Meeks resolution is ready to go right away to express our support for Israel now. We got to get back to work today," he said."As Conference Chair, my goal is to ensure we unify to elect a Speaker to deliver legislative results for the American people to save the country," sheJordan has entered this morning's meeting. headtopics.com
His remarks were confirmed to NBC News by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and a third source familiar with the talks.Republicans are expected to vote on a change to the rules crafted by Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.