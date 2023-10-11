Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be House speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The race was triggered when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and wonTalking to reporters after the GOP conference meeting, Rep. Thomas Massie said that Scalise does not have the votes to be elected House speaker and that the party should"resolve that before we go" for a vote.

"It’s hard to envision that he will be a change agent. I think the country recognizes the Congress needs to be changed,” he said.congratulating Scalise on winning the internal GOP vote for speaker. Hern was briefly a candidate for speaker but withdrew from consideration. headtopics.com

He said the resolution will be co-sponsored by fellow New York House Republicans Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.The Trump campaign has confirmed to NBC News that Gaetz is no longer expected to appear at an event featuring the former president tonight. Gaetz was scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach event before the speakership vote was scheduled.

"We've got a very bipartisan bill. The McCall-Meeks resolution is ready to go right away to express our support for Israel now. We got to get back to work today," he said."As Conference Chair, my goal is to ensure we unify to elect a Speaker to deliver legislative results for the American people to save the country," sheJordan has entered this morning's meeting. headtopics.com

His remarks were confirmed to NBC News by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and a third source familiar with the talks.Republicans are expected to vote on a change to the rules crafted by Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Read more:

NBCNews »

House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

House speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise to address House Republicans todayThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Scalise, Jordan make final pitch to House Republicans ahead of GOP speaker voteHouse Republicans met for over two hours behind closed doors as the candidates for speaker made their final pitches before a party election on Wednesday

Scalise, Jordan make final pitches as House Republicans’ speaker vote loomsThe moderate faction of the House Republican conference worked to exert its influence after feeling beholden to hardliners’ whims in recent months.

House Republicans to Choose Between Scalise and Jordan for Speaker NomineeOhio’s Jim Jordan and Louisiana’s Steve Scalise are vying to be the next Speaker of the House. WSJ explains how the two became the frontrunners and how they’re pitching themselves to House Republicans. Illustration: Madeline Marshall

US House Republicans eye Scalise, Jordan for possible next speakerRepublicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday could begin voting on a new speaker to lead their narrow and fractious majority, which just last week ousted Kevin McCarthy from the job in a historic first.