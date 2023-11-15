House Speaker Johnson Reaches Across Aisle to Pass Temporary Government Funding

House Speaker Johnson reached across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives rejected his plan. Johnson’s proposal to temporarily fund the government into the new year passed on a bipartisan 336-95 tally, but 93 Republicans voted against it.

It was the first time the new speaker had to force vital legislation through the House, and he showed a willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind — the same political move that cost the last House speaker,of Louisiana appeared on track for a better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week’s end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year. “Making sure that government stays in operation is a matter of conscience for all of us. We owe that to the American people,” Johnson said earlier Tuesday at a news conference at the Capitol. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate GOP members at the Capitol Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 202

United States Headlines Read more: FOX10NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WGAL: House Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown as New Speaker Reaches Across AisleThe House voted to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson reached across the aisle to Democrats. The bipartisan tally showed Johnson's willingness to work with Democrats to temporarily keep the government running. The Senate would act next, ahead of Friday's shutdown deadline.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

ADNDOTCOM: House votes to prevent government shutdown as new Speaker reaches across the aisleThe House voted Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »

MERCNEWS: House Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown as New Speaker Reaches Across AisleThe House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: Republican Speaker Mike Johnson Reaches Across Aisle to DemocratsNew Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is forced to work with Democrats after hard-right conservatives revolt against his plan. The House approves a stopgap package to keep the government running into the new year.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Republican Speaker Mike Johnson reaches across the aisle to DemocratsNew Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is forced to work with Democrats after hard-right conservatives revolt against his plan. The House approves a stopgap package to keep the government running into the new year.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: House Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown as New Speaker Reaches Across AisleThe House voted Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »