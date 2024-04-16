House Sends Articles of Impeachment Against Homeland Security Secretary to Senate

The House sent two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday, forcing a trial on allegations that he has “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce immigration laws. While the Senate is obligated to hold a trial under the rules of impeachment once the charges are walked across the Capitol, the proceedings may not last long.

You have refused to comply with the laws passed by Congress, and you have breached the public trust.” Mayorkas defended the department's efforts but said the nation's immigration system is “fundamentally broken, and only Congress can fix it.' Other impeachment managers are Michael McCaul of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ben Cline of Virginia, Andrew R.

