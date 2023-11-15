House Republicans Target Hollywood Attorney in Hunter Biden Investigation

House Republicans are requesting a transcribed interview with Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney who helped pay Hunter Biden's unpaid taxes and penalties. Morris, known for his work on 'South Park' and 'Book of Mormon,' is now involved in the legal and media strategy for the president's son.

