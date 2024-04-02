House Republicans Push to Rename Washington Dulles Airport After Trump

House Republicans are pushing to rename the Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia after former President Donald Trump. The airport is currently named for former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, who served under former President Dwight Eisenhower's administration. 'Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper or other record of the United States to the airport shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J.

Trump International Airport,' the legislation reads. Co-sponsoring the measure are Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Barry Moore, R-Ala., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas. 'In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,' Rep. Reschenthaler said in a statement

