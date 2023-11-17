House Republicans Probe Biden Administration Over Proposed Menthol Cigarette Ban

House Republicans are investigating the Biden administration's proposed menthol cigarette ban. They have expressed concern about the regulations and the potential economic impacts on small businesses. They are urging the administration to consider the fueling of illicit markets that could result from the ban.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: House Republicans Target Hollywood Attorney in Hunter Biden Investigation House Republicans are turning their attention to Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney who assisted Hunter Biden with his unpaid taxes. Morris, known for his work on 'South Park' and 'Book of Mormon,' is now involved in the legal and media strategy for the president's son.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: House Republicans Investigate Hamas-Linked Nonprofit Groups House Republicans on a key committee overseeing the IRS are investigating numerous Hamas-linked nonprofit groups while also working to identify others and plot out the next legislative steps.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

CNN: Special Counsel Uses Grand Jury in Hunter Biden InvestigationSpecial counsel prosecutors are using a Los Angeles grand jury to seek documents and possible testimony from multiple witnesses as part of the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, is among the individuals who have received a subpoena. The probe appears to be focused on Hunter Biden’s alleged failure to pay taxes.

Source: CNN | Read more »

KPRC2: Johnson's Proposal to Temporarily Fund Government Passes HouseSpeaker of the House Mike Johnson's proposal to temporarily fund the government into the new year has passed the House with bipartisan support, despite opposition from some Republicans.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Chaotic Incidents Among Republicans on Capitol HillA series of separate incidents painted a chaotic picture of GOP lawmakers in D.C. as Republicans were riled up over various issues. One altercation even got physical, while another threatened to do the same. The incidents came as the GOP is struggling to avoid congressional drama while it has been plagued with infighting and subsequent criticism of the intraparty feuds.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Republicans mocked for chaotic behavior on Capitol HillAs tensions and divisions within the GOP plunged Capitol Hill into chaos on Tuesday, Republicans were mocked for their less-than-upstanding behavior on social media, with users dismissing lawmakers as 'toddlers.'

Source: Newsweek | Read more »