House Republicans Investigate Hamas-Linked Nonprofit Groups

House Republicans on a key committee overseeing the IRS are investigating numerous Hamas-linked nonprofit groups while also working to identify others and plot out the next legislative steps. Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon congressional hearing on terror financing, the House Ways and Means Committee has its sights set on a handful of charities that lawmakers worry appear to share certain ties with Hamas, whose Oct.

7 terrorist attack against Israel has since killed more than 1,400 people in the Jewish state. Recent reports on tax-exempt organizations "supporting or financing" terror are "deeply concerning," according to Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the panel's chairman. BIDEN-XI MEETING HAS REPERCUSSIONS AT HOME AHEAD OF ELECTION: 'THE US HAS ENOUGH ON ITS PLATE

