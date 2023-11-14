House Passes Speaker Johnson's Continuing Resolution in First Step to Avoid Shutdown

However, Congress plays by different rules. When Congress fails to pass our spending bills on time to fund the government, it’s the public, and particularly taxpayers and our men and women in uniform, who bear the greatest burden of unnecessary and irresponsible government shutdowns. A few weeks ago, we saw this phenomenon unfold once again. Sept. 30, the ever-present shutdown deadline, fell on a Saturday this year.

Interestingly, it seemed few people were serious about confronting the looming shutdown until Sept. 28, when it became apparent that 12 appropriations bills were not going to pass magically in the next 24 hours. Members realized they were about to miss family time, official travel, and other events over a protracted fight that would take weeks to resolve. Suddenly, folks who wouldn’t budge began to move toward the realization that a government shutdown not only hurts the country but infringes on their own personal plans. The media refer to this as members smelling “jet fume

