House Passage of Continuing Resolution Sets Up Battles Between Parties

The House passage of a continuing resolution on Tuesday may help Capitol Hill avoid a government shutdown this week, but it is setting up for across-the-aisle battles between Democrats and Republicans and party infighting among the GOP in the New Year. All Democrats joined a majority of Republicans in voting for House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) two-step stopgap spending measure, which passed 336-95.

It had no spending cuts or conservative policy riders, drawing approval from the Democrats, who believed the CR was flawed but necessary. BURCHETT DOUBLES DOWN ON MCCARTHY ASSAULT CLAIM: 'SPIRALING OUT OF CONTROL' However, Congress is not yet done with its responsibilities. The Senate must pass the CR and send it to President Joe Biden's desk before the end of the day on Friday when the government's funding runs out. The upper chamber is expected to take up the stopgap spending bill as early as Wednesday. Still, even with a government shutdown likely avoided this year, this sets up several roadblocks heading into 202

United States Headlines Read more: DCEXAMİNER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSNEWS: House passes two-step plan to fund federal agencies into new yearThe House on Tuesday passed a two-step plan from Speaker Mike Johnson to fund federal agencies into the new year , sending the legislation to the Senate days before the approaching deadline to avert a government shutdown .

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Former White House Counsel Dana Remus House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus to appear for a deposition and requested transcribed interviews from other officials regarding President Biden's alleged improper retention of classified records.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

COLLİDER: 'House of the Dragon' Completely Sidelined This House House of the Dragon missed an opportunity to explore Velaryon characters, making them seem like an afterthought despite their important ties.

Source: Collider | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Alabama Legislature Reveals Plans for New State HouseWhat do you think of the design of the new Alabama State House and grounds? The planned new State House is on the upper right side of the image facing the circular green space. The current State House is on the site that will become the green space. More:

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

WGAL: House Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown as New Speaker Reaches Across AisleThe House voted to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson reached across the aisle to Democrats . The bipartisan tally showed Johnson's willingness to work with Democrats to temporarily keep the government running. The Senate would act next, ahead of Friday's shutdown deadline.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

ADNDOTCOM: House votes to prevent government shutdown as new Speaker reaches across the aisleThe House voted Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »