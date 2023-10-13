House of Villains Season 1: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out?

are in the series and when each new episode comes out. This unique series features 10 of reality television’s most popular villains competing for the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. The participants take part in a Battle Royale challenge every week, with one of the contestants receiving the boot at the end of play.

The cast of House of Villains includes several fan favorite reality show villains, such as Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Bobby Lytes. Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor Season 21 fame also appears as a contestant, alongside Jax Taylor and Johnny Bananas. The remaining contestants include Jonny Fairplay, Omarosa Newman, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Tanisha Thomas, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

