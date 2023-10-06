House Judiciary Chairman Jordan praised for leadership on border crisis as speaker’s race heats up

Some Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are touting chairman Jim Jordan’s leadership on efforts to secure the besieged southern border -- just as the migrant crisis is hitting new records, and Jordan could soon be the next speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the committee’s operations pointed Fox News Digital to the work of the committee under Jordan -- including the first field hearing on the crisis in Yuma, Arizona, along with eight committee and subcommittee hearings, 10 transcribed interviews and more than 50 letters to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pushing for information related to policy.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Jordan makes his case to moderate Republicans as House speaker race intensifiesHouse Judiciary Chairman Jordan made his case to be the next House speaker to the Main Street Caucus, a group that boasts a significant number of moderates.

Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Trump backs Rep. Jim Jordan, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and Trump defender, to be the next House speaker.

Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.