The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.The name of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
The House will try to elect a speaker as soon as next week, but the timing is nowhere near certain as Republicans line up for their chance at the gavel amid the bitter divisions that sparked the chaos.of Ohio, a favorite of conservatives who quickly announced his own bid for speaker. Other candidates seemed certain to emerge.
House Republicans plan to meet next Tuesday evening at the Capitol for a first round of internal party voting.It is shaping up to be wide open battle for the gavel as Congress faces a new deadline to fund the government by mid-November. Work on legislation in the House is on hold due to the vacancy in the speaker’s office, creating the potential for extended paralysis. headtopics.com
Electing a new speaker risks inflaming the divisions that have plagued House Republicans all year, particularly if lawmakers make new demands before pledging support. In a letter to colleagues asking for their support, Scalise acknowledged the difficulties plaguing both his health and the conference at this moment in time but said that he has overcome adversity before.