House Homeland Security Committee Report Warns of High Costs of Migrant Crisis

A new House Homeland Security Committee report has found that the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border could cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars each year, as Republicans blame what they say are 'open borders' policies from the Biden administration. The report is the committee’s fourth interim report on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ handling of the border crisis, which saw more than 2.4 million migrant encounters at the southern border in FY 23.

The report focuses on the financial costs of the crisis, which it attributes to the Biden administration’s policies. 'Only a small fraction is ever recouped from the taxes paid by illegal aliens, with the rest falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents,' the report says. 'Mass illegal immigration, accelerated by Mayorkas’ open-borders policies, now represents a massive cost to the federal government and state governments alike, as well as the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses

