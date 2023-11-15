House Homeland Security Chairman Warns of Dangerous Times for the United States

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green is expected to warn that the present is 'one of the most dangerous times in the history of the United States' during his panel’s hearing Wednesday focused on worldwide threats. The hearing will feature testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.

Green warns that security challenges to the United States in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas are 'becoming more dynamic each day.

