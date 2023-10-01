House GOP members seek to expel Matt Gaetz as he attempts to oust Kevin McCarthy: ‘No one can stand him’

Long peeved by Gaetz — who has targeted GOP leadership and undercut his party repeatedly — some Republicans are chomping at the bit to expel the congressman if the House Ethics Committee investigating him finds wrongdoing, Fox News reported Sunday.

A motion to expel requires a two-thirds vote to go through, meaning Democrats will hypothetically need to come on board, given the 221 to 212 Republican to Democrat makeup of the lower chamber. Republicans have a razor-thin four seat majority in the lower chamber, which means that Gaetz poses an outsized threat to McCarthy’s speakership.

nypost

“No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals,” one lawmaker told the outlet.

Gaetz, who is rumored to be eyeing a run for Florida governor, brushed aside the threat, posting a “Game of Thrones” meme.

Gaetz has professed his innocence on the ethics probe, which is reportedly nearing its conclusion.

The investigation is said to center around allegations that include sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and potential public corruption.

Republicans have a razor-thin four seat majority in the lower chamber, which means that Gaetz poses an outsized threat to McCarthy’s speakership.

Some House GOP members are seeking to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz over his attempt to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His motion to vacate, which he plans to introduce this week will require a simple majority to pass.

“I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy. Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. He lied to Biden. He lied to House conservatives,” Gaetz told CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper.

McCarthy, in turn, has expressed confidence that he will prevail if a motion to oust him is presented.

“So be it. Bring it on. Let’s get over with it and let’s start governing,” McCarthy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“I’ll survive,” he added. “You know this is personal with Matt. Matt voted against the most conservative ability to protect our border. He’s more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something.”

Democrats have signaled they’ll want concessions if they are to throw him a lifeline and spare him from the forthcoming mutiny.

Earlier this year, Justice Department officials advised against charging Gaetz for wrongdoing in the probe against him for sex trafficking.

The House Ethics Committee has reportedly been examining since, though not many details about the inquiry are known.

Gaetz said the Republican party needs "new leadership that can be trustworthy" instead of McCarthy. McCarthy publicly alleged the underpinning of Gaetz's animosity toward him is his refusal to intervene in the ethics review. "Not at all, Jake. I am the most investigated man in the United States Congress. I've been cleared by the DOJ, the FEC by a five-zero vote and the people who spread criminal lies about me are sitting in federal prison right now," Gaetz told CNN Sunday. "I'm fine being investigated."

Catalyzing Gaetz’s recent push to give McCarthy the boot is the recent spending patch McCarthy brought to the House floor Saturday to stave off a government shutdown.

That bill kept the government’s lights on until Nov. 17 and allocated $16 billion to domestic disaster relief.

Gaetz has vehemently opposed temporary spending patches like that and a slew of Republican holdouts have howled over the lack of gains for conservatives.