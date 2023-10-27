House GOP digs in against Biden's $106 billion aid bundle for Ukraine, Israel and illegal immigrants

The report, which was written by Rep. Mike Garcia of California, said Congress would not open the purse strings again for Ukraine unless Mr. Biden answered a dozen questions about his strategy for the war.

“Failure to ask these questions, and a continued willingness by Congress to enable this carte blanche mentality to date, is, in my opinion, a dereliction of duty and a recipe for disaster that will enable a Ukrainian defeat and enhance Chinese aggression,” Mr. Garcia said.

Mr. Johnson, Louisiana Republican, has also stressed that the House will not bundle aid for Ukraine and Israel’s conflict with Hamas, as Mr. Biden wants. Ukraine aid is the dominant portion of the request, accounting for $60 billion compared with $14 billion for Israel. headtopics.com

Republicans have grown skeptical of more aid for Ukraine, with the U.S. already having directed more than $75 billion to help the fight against Russian invaders. The report was co-signed by Mr. Crenshaw and Reps. August Pfluger of Texas, Jack Bergman of Michigan, Brad Wenstrup of Ohio and Jen Kiggans of Virginia.

A $9.15 billion chunk of Mr. Biden’s request would provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Israel and civilians in Gaza. The request did not specify how much of that money would be directed to Ukraine. Mr. Biden’s request also includes $14 billion for efforts on the U.S. southern border, an addition that the White House hoped would attract Republican support. But Republicans balked that the money was to assist illegal immigrants rather than secure the border. headtopics.com

Read more:

WashTimes »

Biden meets with House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss aid for Israel and UkrainePresident Joe Biden met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for… Read more ⮕

New House speaker to Biden: Split Ukraine, Israel fundingHouse Speaker Mike Johnson wants President Biden to split the Ukraine and Israel funding in the White House's $100 billion supplemental funding request. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson, new House speaker, meets Biden at White HouseNewly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson met Thursday with President Biden at the White House to discuss the administration's emergency request for additional foreign aid. Read more ⮕

Biden meets with new Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House to discuss aid for Israel and UkrainePresident Joe Biden has met with the new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Read more ⮕

After Biden meet, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won't abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel firstPresident Joe Biden has met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Read more ⮕

After Biden meeting, new Speaker Johnson says GOP won't abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel firstPresident Joe Biden has met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Read more ⮕