House GOP aims to repeal gas stove and appliance rules in government funding bill

House Republicans are aiming to repeal several of the Biden administration’s climate policies in an energy and water projects appropriations bill, including revoking the White House’s appliance efficiency rules, defunding"environmental justice" and diversity measures, and blocking the administration’s “Waters of the United States” rules.

The bill, set to advance on the House floor Tuesday before the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker brought proceedings to a halt, would provide more than $52 billion to relevant agencies and stands below the funding levels established in this year’s debt limit deal. The bill makes several cuts across the board, targeting the Biden administration’s climate and energy policies, many of which were implemented through the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act.

Perhaps most notably, the bill would stop Energy Department efficiency rules regulating appliances like washing machines and gas stoves.

Those efforts have been chastised by Republicans, who have introduced legislation to block rules that would limit gas stoves. Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has joined the GOP in backing such legislation and blocked a nominee for the agency over the rules.

The House Republican funding legislation would also take $4.5 billion from the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program, which was created by the Inflation Reduction Act to help shift more people toward electric appliances and away from gas-powered machines.

The bill also includes a number of policy riders, including a provision blocking the administration’s January 2023 Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, rule. The rule was rewritten in August to adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which scaled back the EPA’s authority to regulate the nation’s waterways.

Other riders would prohibit funding to stop energy efficiency standards for electric grid distribution transformers, and block funds to initiatives related to what the administration defines as environmental justice, as well as to critical race theory.

The bill would also cut the Department of Energy’s Efficiency and Renewable Energy, or EERE, office by $466 million, or roughly 13% below 2023 levels.

The House Rules Committee voted to advance the bill on Monday, with several amendments offered by both parties. House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is offering an amendment that would eliminate funding for the DOE’s EERE office completely. An amendment from Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) would provide loan guarantees to support the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline.

Another amendment from Reps. Roy, Josh Brecheen (R-OK), and Kat Cammack (R-FL) would prohibit funds from being used to implement any of President Joe Biden’s climate change executive orders. Offered by Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and John James (R-MI), a provision would reduce the salary of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to $1. Other similar amendments would minimize the salaries of other energy officials to a $1.

In a statement of administrative policy, the Biden administration stated it would “strongly oppose” the passage of the funding bill, arguing the measure falls flat of the spending levels negotiated in a debt limit deal between the White House and House Republicans and has several riders igniting ire from Democrats.

“House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the FRA agreement and endanger critical services for the American people,” the White House statement reads. “These levels would result in deep cuts to clean energy programs and other programs that work to combat climate change, essential nutrition services, law enforcement, consumer safety, education, and healthcare."

The House still has to pass the energy and water funding bill, along with other appropriations measures. If the chamber is able to pass all 12 bills, the House will conference with the Senate to iron out the differences between the two bills.