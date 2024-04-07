House Finance adopts draft operating budget with roughly $2,300 PFD, heads to House for debate

The House Finance Committee passed its version of the proposed operating budget on Friday. The more than $11 billion proposal now heads to the House floor to be debated before being passed off to the Senate. Less than the $3,500 Permanent Fund dividend Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced in his proposed budget, the committee’s budget contains a roughly $2,300 PFD .

Committee Co-Chair Delena Johnson, R-Palmer, and others in the House majority have argued a $200 million surplus from higher oil prices the last couple of budget years paired with the House’s draft plan projecting another $152 million surplus next budget year makes the combined $2,272 PFD-energy relief check possible.The committee acknowledged the governor’s full statutory PFD would have caused a deficit of about $1 billion. However, that did not stop Rep

