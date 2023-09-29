House finally passes defense spending bill and 2 others, while 1 fails in late-night vote series

House Republicans passed three of four spending bills they brought to the floor on Thursday night, including the beleaguered Pentagon appropriations legislation. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the need for Republicans to come together to secure the southern border and reacts to the Merrick Garland hearing in the House.

House lawmakers voted to pass three of four appropriations bills brought to the floor on Thursday night, with defense spending passing along bipartisan lines while their bill on agriculture and FDA spending was sunk by both Republicans and Democrats.

The House GOP majority has now passed four of the 12 individual spending bills it promised to get across the finish line to fund the government for the next fiscal year. The passage is a modest win for House Republicans after over a week of chaos and disagreements that saw multiple attempts to advance spending bills fail or scuttled altogether. However, ais still growing likely with less than two days for the House and Senate to agree on a deal before the Oct. 1 midnight deadline.

Republicans' defense spending bill passed 218 to 210, with Democrat Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington joining the GOP to pass it. Republican Reps.

Read more:

FoxNews »

The White House chief of staff says it's on House Republicans to avert a shutdownJeff Zients has been getting the White House prepared for the first government shutdown of the Biden administration. Here's what the chief of staff told NPR about it.

The White House chief of staff says it's on House Republicans to avert a shutdownJeff Zients has been getting the White House prepared for the first government shutdown of the Biden administration. Here's what the chief of staff told NPR about it.

House Republicans hold first impeachment hearing for Biden, which White House calls a 'baseless stunt'House Republicans launched a formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden, promising to “provide accountability” as they probe the family...

House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearingHouse Republicans launched a formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden.

Biden impeachment inquiry hearing live updates: House GOP to present evidence ThursdayHouse Republicans are holding their first impeachment hearing against Joe Biden on Thursday. Follow the Post’s live updates for the latest evidence, allegations and more.

Elyria police say shots fired struck car, house ThursdayElyria police are investigating shots fired that struck a residence and car during the day Thursday.

Chip Roy: We need to cut spending, secure the southern border

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the need for Republicans to come together to secure the southern border and reacts to the Merrick Garland hearing in the House.

House lawmakers voted to pass three of four appropriations bills brought to the floor on Thursday night, with defense spending passing along bipartisan lines while their bill on agriculture and FDA spending was sunk by both Republicans and Democrats.

The House GOP majority has now passed four of the 12 individual spending bills it promised to get across the finish line to fund the government for the next fiscal year.

The passage is a modest win for House Republicans after over a week of chaos and disagreements that saw multiple attempts to advance spending bills fail or scuttled altogether. However, ais still growing likely with less than two days for the House and Senate to agree on a deal before the Oct. 1 midnight deadline.

Republicans' defense spending bill passed 218 to 210, with Democrat Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington joining the GOP to pass it. Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Ken Buck of Colorado voted against it.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO PROTECT MILITARY PAY FROM LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House Republican leaders like Speaker Kevin McCarthy shepherded three of four spending bills to passage on Thursday night.

Procedural votes to advance the defense spending bill failed on the House floor twice last week amid disagreements over how to forge ahead with funding the government.

The bill itself was in danger of failing again earlier this week over GOP objections to $300 millionin its provisions, but that funding was stripped out in an emergency Rules Committee meeting on Wednesday night.

A separate vote on whether to send that money to Kyiv saw support from all 210 Democrats present, while over half of the GOP conference voted against it. That bill ultimately passed 311 to 117.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., was one of two Democrats to vote with Republicans on defense and Homeland Security spending.A bill aimed at funding the State Department and foreign operations also passed, despite also being expected to face trouble over Ukraine aid measures. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia voted against it for that reason. Moderate GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, a supporter of Ukraine aid, also shot it down.

Meanwhile, the same two Democrats who voted for the defense spending bill, despite a host of conservative measures on abortion and transgender care that the left largely opposed, also joined Republicans to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

CONGRESS RETURNS TO DC WITH FIVE DAYS TO AVERT A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

In the end, however, Republicans could not muster enough support within their conference to pass appropriations for agriculture and the FDA — 27 moderates and farm district conservatives banded together to oppose the bill. The former objected to the limits the bill placed on mail-order abortion medication known as mifepristone, while the latter was uneasy about whether the bill provided enough funding to critical rural initiatives. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., voted against State Department funding over measures providing for Ukraine aid.