House fails to pass short-term funding bill as shutdown looms

Congress is racing against the clock to avoid a federal government shutdown ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

The Republican-led House failed Friday to approve a 30-day stopgap funding bill as a government shutdown looms. All Democrats and 21 Republicans voted against the measure, which would have cut most domestic programs by 30 percent. It remains unclear what exactly will come next. “I don’t know who’s going to vote for what anymore,” one GOP aide told The Washington Post. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday evening he would support a clean stopgap funding bill that would not include aid to Ukraine, nor the tough border security legislation that House Republicans demanded. Such a bill would probably face opposition from GOP lawmakers in the House. The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday if lawmakers do not act.

House fails to pass short-term spending bill that would keep government open through Oct. 31A large group of 21 House conservatives blocked the bill, a defeat for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and GOP leaders.

