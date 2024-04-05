House Democrats Propose Renaming Miami Prison After Trump

A group of House Democrats have proposed a bill to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the ' Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution .' This comes after House Republicans introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after the former president .

The renaming efforts reflect the political divide in an election year.

