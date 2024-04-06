House Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami prison after Trump

Three House Democrats introduced legislation Friday to rename a Miami prison after former President Donald Trump . Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., on Tuesday posted on X: " Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison." On Friday, Connolly was joined by Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., in introducing legislation to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida to "Donald J.

Trump Federal Correctional Institution." The legislative tit for tat comes after a group of House Republicans sponsored a bill this week to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former Trump. "In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," read a statement from bill sponsor Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., responded with a statement: "Donald J. Trump is the first former president in U.S

House Democrats Bill Rename Miami Prison Donald Trump House Republicans Airport

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

