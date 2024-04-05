House Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami federal prison after Trump

A group of House Democrats introduced legislation to rename a federal prison in Miami after Donald Trump — jabbing Republicans for introducing a bill earlier this week to rename Washington Dulles International Airport for the former president. Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and John Garamendi (D-Calif.) unveiled the bill to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution to “the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution” in a joint statement on Friday.
“When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison,” Connolly, referencing Trump’s ongoing criminal cases, said in the statement. “I see no reason to wait.” “Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings,” Moskowitz said. “But he’s never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former presiden
