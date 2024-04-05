House Democrats expect abortion ballot initiatives to benefit their party

The campaign arm for House Democrats said in a new memo that abortion-related ballot initiatives expected to appear in several states on Election Day will play to their party’s advantage. The memo from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee issued Friday to “Interested Parties” said that 18 House districts the DCCC has identified as battlegrounds are in states that will have or are likely to have an abortion initiative on the ballot in November .

The memo comes the same week Florida’s Supreme Court ruled that the state’s constitution does not protect abortion rights, allowing one of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching abortion bans to take effect next month. The court also greenlit an abortion rights ballot measure for November. Now, the DCCC anticipates that seven states with heavily contested House districts are on track to have abortion measures on the ballot in 2024 — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and New Yor

