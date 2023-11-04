House Democrats Block Resolution to Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib

House Democrats applauded when 23 Republicans joined them in killing a resolution to censure “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for being a “pro-Hamas antisemite” and rallying “insurrectionists.” The resolution, killed Wednesday night with a vote of 222-186, was introduced on October 26 by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over Tlaib’s controversial actions in response to the heightened conflict between Israel and Hamas

., adding that a retaliatory resolution to censure Greene, introduced by Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), was pulled from the schedule shortly before voting began. The Republican congresswoman introduced the censure proposal after Tlaib made thinly veiled threats on October 18 to the U.S. government about its lack of action against Israel for supposedly “bombing a hospital,” “To my president, to our president…I want him to know…as also somebody of Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this. And I think a lot of people aren’t going to forget this,” Tlaib said before her supportersDemocrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an unhinged antisemite, goes after Biden and her fellow Democrats: "A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It's not a threat — it isn't!"When announcing her resolution in response to Tlaib’s behavior, Greene said she must be “held accountable” for her “anti-Semitic beliefs” and for leading the “insurrectio

