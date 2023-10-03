House Democratic leaders say they will vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakershipFOX News' Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduces a motion to vacate."Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues after a lengthy caucus meeting behind closed doors.

McCarthy likely has to rely on Democrats to save his job with at least five Republicans expected to vote in favor of ousting him. House Democratic caucus members might still vote to keep McCarthy in his post, even if Democratic leaders won't save him., R-Mont., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. – have said they are voting against keeping McCarthy as speaker. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has strongly suggested he would do so as well.

House Democratic leaders say they will vote to oust Speaker McCarthyHouse Democratic leaders will not save Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., if Republicans move to remove his gavel, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, ...

Speaker Vote: House to Vote on McCarthy’s Future as SpeakerSpeaker Kevin McCarthy plans to call a vote on Tuesday on the right-wing effort to oust him from the speakership. He said he had no intention of giving Democrats any concessions to help him keep the job. Democrats were deciding what to do but also airing their grievances.

House prepares for next hurdle: Efforts to oust McCarthy as speakerRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) plans to introduce a motion this week to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, in a dramatic escalation of the long-simmering tensions between the men.

US House Speaker McCarthy braces for likely new Republican rebellionU.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is staring down a threat to his leadership, which could plunge the Republican Party back into a crisis this week, days after dodging a federal government shutdown.

Longtime House conservative warns against ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Thomas Massie, a longtime conservative maverick, is waving caution flags over Rep. Matt Gaetz’s threat to try to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week.

Gaetz Launches Bid to Oust McCarthy as House SpeakerSee multiple perspectives from Reuters, National Review (News), and Washington Post at AllSides.com.

McCarthy likely has to rely on Democrats to save his job with at least five Republicans expected to vote in favor of ousting him. House Democratic caucus members might still vote to keep McCarthy in his post, even if Democratic leaders won't save him., R-Mont., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. – have said they are voting against keeping McCarthy as speaker. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has strongly suggested he would do so as well.

