House Democratic leaders say they will vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakershipFOX News' Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduces a motion to vacate."Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues after a lengthy caucus meeting behind closed doors.
McCarthy likely has to rely on Democrats to save his job with at least five Republicans expected to vote in favor of ousting him. House Democratic caucus members might still vote to keep McCarthy in his post, even if Democratic leaders won't save him., R-Mont., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. – have said they are voting against keeping McCarthy as speaker. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has strongly suggested he would do so as well.
McCarthy likely has to rely on Democrats to save his job with at least five Republicans expected to vote in favor of ousting him. House Democratic caucus members might still vote to keep McCarthy in his post, even if Democratic leaders won't save him., R-Mont., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. – have said they are voting against keeping McCarthy as speaker. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has strongly suggested he would do so as well.
