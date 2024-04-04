House Committee Wraps Up Testimony on Panhandle Wildfires

The House Committee investigating the deadly Panhandle wildfires will wrap up three days of testimony in Pampa . One of the notable witnesses on Thursday will be Adrian Rodriguez , the President of Southwestern Public Service Company ( Xcel Energy ). Randall Collins - Assistant Executive Director, Railroad Commission of Texas One notable absence will be Osmose , a a Georgia-based company contracted by Xcel Energy to inspect utility poles in the Panhandle.
as part of the state’s inquiry into the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest wildfire in state history that burned more than 1 million acres and killed two people. During opening statements, Mike Hoke with the Public Utility Commission indicated Xcel Energy could be allowed to raise its rates to help pay for repairs to damaged infrastructure and increased insurance premiums. Hoke said the PUC has started an investigation into Xcel's compliance with the PUC's rules and statute
