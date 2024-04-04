House Committee Members Warn of Trump's Authoritarian Rhetoric

Members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have warned America for three years to take former President Donald Trump at his word. Now, as Trump is poised to win the Republican presidential nomination, his criminal trials face delays that could stall them past election day, and his rhetoric grows increasingly authoritarian, some of those lawmakers find themselves following their own advice.

In mid-March, Trump said on social media that the committee members should be jailed. In December he vowed to be a dictator on 'day one.' In August, he said he would 'have no choice' but to lock up his political opponents. 'If he intends to eliminate our constitutional system and start arresting his political enemies, I guess I would be on that list,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose). “One thing I did learn on the committee is to pay attention and listen to what Trump says, because he means i

House Committee Jan. 6 Attack U.S. Capitol Donald Trump Republican Presidential Nomination Criminal Trials Authoritarian Rhetoric Constitutional System Political Opponents

