House committee chairman threatens SEC chair with subpoena, but not over crypto

James Comer, chair of the United States House of Representatives Oversight and Accountability Committee, has threatened Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler with a subpoena. Hein the letter dated Oct. 12, that the committee will have “no choice” but to use compulsory measures to obtain documents if the SEC does not start cooperating with it.

Comer also expressed concern about SEC “actions taken to circumvent Congress to further an agenda that harms American taxpayers.” Cryptocurrency proponents in Congress have often complained about Gensler in similar terms, but this letter is not about crypto.

These words practically mirror Patrick McHenry’s letter of April 12, where he wrote, “The 232 pages of documents provided by your staff after the briefing are publicly available and not responsive to the request. headtopics.com

Crypto supporters will also hear echoes of themselves in Comer’s phrase “it is not clear that the law provides such authority and we must determine whether legislation is necessary.” In his first letter, Comer reminded Gensler of the Supreme Court’s West Virginia v.

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Egypt warned Israel of attack, House Foreign Affairs chairman claimsThe chairman of a key House committee said Egypt warned Israel of an impending attack from Hamas, a claim that the Netanyahu government firmly denies.

Bipartisan resolution to support Israel has over 400 co-sponsors, Texas congressman saysHouse Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul spoke to ABC News.

5 common household items to scare away mice — and keep them awayHere are some scents to deploy to dissuade them from making your house a mouse house.

These House Republicans say they won't vote for Steve Scalise as House speakerHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise, selected by his party to be House speaker, can only afford to lose four Republican votes in the House floor election.

House Republicans to meet for election of new House speakerThe House Republican conference is set to meet Wednesday morning to try to coalesce around a new speaker, just over a week after ousting Kevin McCarthy.

House GOP probes Joe Biden's biting dog, says White House should face OSHA inquiryA senior House Republican demanded Wednesday that the White House comply with workplace safety laws to protect federal employees from President Biden's bite-prone dog, Commander.