House blocks move to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel criticism

Shortly afterward, because the motion to table Tlaib resolution was successful, House Democrats pulled a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who had proposed the Tlaib censure., including some Democrats, after she refused to apologize for blaming Israel for a deadly hospital blast in Gaza in the early days of the Israel-Hamas conflict. U.S. officials said the initial evidence suggests the blast came from an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, not Israel.

Greene accused Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, of "anti-semitic activity" and "sympathizing with terrorist organizations." The U.S. has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

"I am proud to stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates calling for a ceasefire and an end to the violence,""I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanized, and I will not be silenced. I will continue to call for ceasefire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home.

The protest was sponsored by the Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive Jewish group that has organized several demonstrations demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Tlaib spoke to demonstrators outside the National Mall. She became emotional as she called for a cease-fire and criticized President Joe Biden for what she called

