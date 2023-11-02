House blocks move to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel criticism

The resolution to censure Tlaib, brought by Greene, cited several of her comments dating back to 2019 and her recent participation in a demonstration at the Capitol calling for an end to the war. Before Wednesday night's vote, the Michigan Democrat had slammed Greene's measure as "unhinged" and "deeply Islamophobic."

Greene's resolution went far as to falsely allege Tlaib led an "insurrection" at the Capitol complex on Oct. 18 when thousands of people gathered in the Cannon Office Building rotunda and outside on the National Mall calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

More than 300 people were arrested for demonstrating in the Capitol complex but the protest never turned violent in the way theTlaib spoke to demonstrators outside the National Mall. She became emotional as she called for a cease-fire and criticized President Joe Biden for what she called"President Biden, not all Americans are with you on this one and you need to understand that.

