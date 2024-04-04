House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member: Media Haven't Done Enough to Point Out Hamas Is Biggest Block to Ceasefire

On Wednesday's broadcast of NewsNation's "The Hill," House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that the media haven't done enough to point out that Hamas is the biggest block to a ceasefire and Hamas needs to have more pressure put on it and "it would get us to a ceasefire and peace more quickly" if we pointed out that Hamas is endangering Palestinians.

Smith said, "One is, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a very real problem that has not been adequately addressed and Israel has a strong role to play in addressing it. And that is important to Israeli security. The images, the realities of what is happening on the ground in Gaza undermining support for Israel in a wide range of places. And I think they have to find a way to work together to improve that. ... I think the second message is what President Biden has said from the beginning, we support Israel's right to defend itself and we recognize the threats that they face

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top House Armed Services Dem: We Should Discuss Conditioning Aid Israel Needs to Deter Iran, HezbollahSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Netanyahu: IDF to Attack Last Hamas Battalions in Rafah Despite White House OppositionIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis that the IDF is preparing to attack the last Hamas battalions in Rafah, despite opposition from the White House. Discussions between the Biden Administration and Israeli officials will focus on the humanitarian aspect of the operation and the evacuation of Palestinian civilians.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

High-ranking Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike, White House says; IDF raids al-Shifa HospitalMarwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month in central Gaza, the White House said Monday.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Top House Republican announces support for Green Beret veteran looking to flip Virginia House seatRep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the current House majority whip, announced Friday that he will support Derrick Anderson's bid to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

House Republicans want Biden to testify at April impeachment hearing as White House slams probeThe proceedings have yet to yield concrete evidence against the president.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »