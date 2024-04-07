House: A Clever Medical Drama Series

House is a clever medical drama series that ran for eight seasons, with highs and lows throughout its 2004-2012 run. Hugh Laurie stars as the genius doctor , Gregory House , who also has a pill addiction, a god complex , and commitment issues. The series is a modern twist on the Sherlock Holmes story, positioning House as the genius who investigates the human condition, with his friend, Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) standing in for Watson as his moral compass and only true friend.

Throughout the series, House is in constant pursuit of knowledge and control over disease and suffering, with most of his cases being resolved thanks to his medical prowess. However, he is unable to cure his own conditions or find peace and happiness as his obsession turns to nihilism

