Hotels in Path of Solar Eclipse Sold Out, Mobile Tents Rented Instead

Bookings for hotels and other overnight accommodations in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse are up across the nation. This is causing people to get creative about finding other sleeping arrangements, like renting mobile tents . Missouri is in the path of Monday's eclipse, which is projected to enter from Mexico into Texas, then journey across 14 states before crossing from Maine into Canada.

Gregorio Strayhorn, the general manager at Town House Inn just outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, said his place is sold out and that he's turning down dozens of travelers at this point. "We're booked up!" Strayhorn said. He says people started booking rooms for the eclipse a year ago, but didn't know why those dates were filling up so fast."Then they said they wanted April 7 for the eclipse in 2024. And we was amazed," Strayhorn said. Strayhorn said he raised his prices like other local hotels are doing, but a dozen or so calls kept coming every day regardles

