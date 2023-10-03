Hotel worker reveals horrifying reason guests should flush the toilet before using it

Plus-size influencer who petitioned for free, extra plane seats now calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

The employees, all of whom wish to remain anonymous, mentioned hotels in warmer climates tend to have insects, such as spiders, resting inside the toilet bowl and underneath the seat.Another tip hotel staffers shared is to stay away from the complimentary coffee pots — because you can only imagine what atrocity lurks inside the metal tin.

Even glassware and coffee cups don’t receive proper cleaning. Workers said that housekeeping rinses the cups and wipes them dry with an old rag they used to clean other surfaces of the room.But it only gets worse: one employee disclosed a horrifying incident in which a hotel guest urinated in a minibar bottle and replaced the cap. headtopics.com

Staffers encourage guests before consuming minibar beverages or snacks to ensure the seal is not broken because you never know what mischievous guests could do. Although the hotel’s breakfast buffet is convenient and sometimes included in your stay, this is another service that workers suggest visitors opt out of, especially if you’re vegetarian.

Hotel kitchens practice cross-contamination by cooking vegetables on meat-greased pots and pans. Also, serving utensils tend to get mixed around with different dishes which means vegetarian guests are consuming meat.“Take that s- -t off of that bed the minute you walk in there and do not put it back on the bed.

