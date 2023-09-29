hotel transylvania (2012) | ScreenRant

The first installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania follows Johnny (Andy Samberg), a human who unwittingly wanders into the castle of Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) where he meets and falls in love with the Count's daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). Hotel Transylvania also features comedic reimaginings of various movie monsters including Frankenstein (Kevin James), the Wolfman (Steve Buscemi), the Invisible Man (David Spade), and the Mummy (CeeLo Green), in a family-friendly animated adventure.

Summary

Welcome to Hotel Transylvania, Dracula's lavish five-stake resort, where monsters and their families can live it up and no humans are allowed. One special weekend, Dracula (Adam Sandler) has invited all his best friends - Frankenstein and his wife, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Werewolf family, and more - to celebrate his beloved daughter Mavis's (Selena Gomez) 118th birthday. For Dracula catering to all of these legendary monsters is no problem but the party really starts when one ordinary guy stumbles into the hotel and changes everything!

