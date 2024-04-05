Hot Toys Reveals Anakin Skywalker Action Figure from Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen is perfectly captured in Hot Toys ' first look at the Anakin Skywalker action figure from Disney+'s Ahsoka . Christensen debuted as the galaxy-changing Jedi during his late padawan years in Star Wars : Attack of the Clones, before showing his fall to the dark side in Star Wars : Revenge of the Sith.

Over 20 years after his first appearance, Christensen played Anakin and Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, before appearing as a force spirit in Ahsoka to guide his former apprentice in finally completing her Jedi training. After Christensen's return to the Star Wars galaxy in Ahsoka, Hot Toys unveiled their own action figure based on his armored appearance from the early battlegrounds of the Clone Wars

Hot Toys Anakin Skywalker Ahsoka Hayden Christensen Action Figure Star Wars Clone Wars

